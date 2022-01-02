Football

Carlo Ancelotti blames 'holiday' mindset for Real Madrid loss to Getafe in huge La Liga shock

Carlo Ancelotti: "I don't think there is much to say about this game. We can say we took an extra day on holidays. This team didn't look like the one that played up until the start of the Christmas break. A different team. Less focused and less engaged. But these matches happen. We didn't deserve to lose. A tie would have been a fair result. But we gifted them with a goal."

00:01:41, an hour ago