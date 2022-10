Football

Carlo Ancelotti defends Karim Benzema after penalty miss in Real Madrid draw with Osasuna in La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti defends Karim Benzema after his penalty miss in Real Madrid's draw with Osasuna in La Liga. "I thought about changing the spot kick taker but that was before the penalty. But Karim took the two most important penalties for us last season against Manchester City [in the Champions League]. He's the best at taking penalties so that's why he took it."

00:01:30, an hour ago