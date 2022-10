Football

Carlo Ancelotti expects more 'intense' winter World Cup

Real Madrid hosts Sevilla on Saturday aiming to extend its unbeaten streak this season across all competitions to 16 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side are top of La Liga and three points clear of second-placed Barcelona with the Catalan club hosting Athletic on Sunday. He says the upcoming World Cup will be more intense than usual.

00:01:06, 26 minutes ago