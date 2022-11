Football

Carlo Ancelotti happy going into World Cup break - 'Real Madrid have hit our targets'

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid have “hit their targets” by scoring 35 points from their opening 14 games in La Liga. The Spanish giants beat Cadiz 2-1 in their final game before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and are just two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid also comfortably qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Liverpool.

00:01:12, 2 hours ago