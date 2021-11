Football

Carlo Ancelotti on 'extraordinary' Vinicius Jr. after win over Sevilla

Reaction from Carlo Ancelotti after Vinicius Junior's sublime late finish secured a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid over Sevilla at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, as his side opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga.

00:01:56, an hour ago