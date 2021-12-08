Football

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid progress - ‘Our goal is to win Champions League not reach last 16’

Carlo Ancelotti: "I don't really care. I will watch the game because I like to watch the Champions League and it will be a very interesting game to watch. But regardless of their result, what matters for us is that we finished first in our group. Now we must wait for the (last 16) draw. But I am not worried about the draw, our goal is to win the competition, not just to reach the last 16."

00:01:26, 42 minutes ago