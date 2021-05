Football

Carlo Ancelotti praises Everton fans after Premier League win over Wolves - 'The supporters helped us a lot'

Carlo Ancelotti is delighted his squad could come away with a win for their fans at their final home game this season. Richarlison scored in the 48th minute in the 1-0 victory for Everton over Wolves. Fans were not allowed in to Goodison Park for the match, however, Ancelotti says it was nice to finish the season at home on a winning note.

