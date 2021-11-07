Football

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid win over Rayo Vallecano - 'We lived 10 minutes in fear'

Carlo Ancelotti: "From the touchline I saw a team that played very well for 80 minutes. We were playing so well and we had so many chances and I was thinking that we needed to score another goal to seal the game. And despite having so many opportunities, this third goal never came and when they scored we lived 10 minutes of fear, I can't find a better word, and we struggled."

