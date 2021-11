Football

Carlo Ancelotti ‘would have voted Karim Benzema, Vinicius and Thibaut Courtois’

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he would have picked Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or but that he respected the decision to give Lionel Messi the men's Ballon d'Or award for a record-extending seventh time.

00:01:27, an hour ago