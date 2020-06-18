Football

Carragher says VAR in a 'straitjacket' after Blades denied goal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 18 (Reuters) - The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is not being used to its full potential as it has been put in a "straitjacket" by protocol, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said.

Carragher's comments come after Sheffield United were denied a legitimate goal in the 0-0 Premier League draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"I have to say I think goalline technology coming into football has been one of the best things ... they (United) are rightly disappointed but the technology in general has been amazing," Carragher told Sky Sports.

Football

Matildas defender Carpenter to join Lyon

31 MINUTES AGO

"I go back to the idea that VAR has been in a straitjacket: we can only do 'this'.

"It doesn't matter how you get to the right decision. It's goalline technology but are they (VAR) not in the referee's ear, speaking to people running the technology?

"Rather than all these protocols, they should be saying, 'OK, you've made a mistake, we'll step in.'"

Hawk-Eye, the operators of the goalline technology system used in the Premier League, later apologised for the failure.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Asian confederation cancels annual awards ceremony

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Red-carded Luiz takes blame for Arsenal's City loss

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Matildas defender Carpenter to join Lyon

31 MINUTES AGO
Football

Asian confederation cancels annual awards ceremony

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Red-carded Luiz takes blame for Arsenal's City loss

4 HOURS AGO
Football

White people should apologise for racism, says Guardiola

5 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleAsian confederation cancels annual awards ceremony
Next articleMatildas defender Carpenter to join Lyon