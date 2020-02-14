Carroll's hip injury frustrating for Newcastle, says Bruce

Carroll has had a history of injuries in his career but signed a one-year deal for his hometown club this season despite the fact that he was recovering from an ankle surgery last April.

The 31-year-old made his first start only in November and is yet to score for the club where he made a name for himself prior to a then-record-breaking move to Liverpool in 2011 and Bruce said the hip injury only added to their frustration.

"It's disappointing and frustrating for us all because his ankle was the main concern for everybody at the start of the season," Bruce told Sky Sports News.

"He jumped for a ball against Everton a few weeks ago and we've not been able to get him right and just when we think we've turned the corner with it unfortunately he's suffered a setback.

"So it's frustrating for him... and for all of us, but we'll just have to try and get him right as best we can. He has to stay positive, which is frustrating for him because he was just getting himself to a level where we all want him to be again."

Bruce told reporters ahead of Sunday's visit to Arsenal in the Premier League that the club would not be putting a timescale on Carroll's return while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will not be fit in time for the trip to north London.

"Jonjo Shelvey is still out unfortunately but we don't think he's going to be too long," Bruce added. "Maybe another week and we'll have four or five back.

"The two new boys (left back Danny Rose and on-loan midfielder Valentino Lazaro) will come straight back into the squad and they give me options." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)