CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

July 14 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration of Sport's (CAS) decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year UEFA ban from European football while fining them 10 million euros ($11.37 million) is a disgrace, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday.

UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a ban and a fine of 30 million euros.

However, the CAS on Monday said City did not violate FFP rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship, but imposed a reduced fine for failing to cooperate with European soccer's governing body.

Football Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp AN HOUR AGO

"In any case it's a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty then they should not be punished with the fine," Mourinho told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Wednesday's clash against 13th-placed Newcastle United.

"If you're not guilty you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and they should be banned from the competition. I don't know if City are guilty or not but either way it's a disgraceful decision."

UEFA's FFP rules face likely changes in the wake of the CAS ruling and Mourinho said the system needs to be overhauled if it is to continue to serve its purpose which is to aim to stop clubs running big losses through spending on players.

"I think this is going to be the end of Financial Fair Play because there is no point," Mourinho said. "I would like to see it used in a proper way. At this moment we are talking about Man City but in the past other clubs were in a similar situation.

"I think it's better to open the circus door and let everybody enjoy."

Eighth-placed Spurs picked up a crucial win against rivals Arsenal on Sunday but Mourinho said the result would count for little if they cannot follow it up with a victory at Newcastle.

"I know it's a London derby and it's Arsenal and we showed that in the game but now it doesn't mean much if we go to Newcastle and lose there," the Spurs manager said.

Mourinho confirmed that Tanguy Ndombele sustained an injury in training and could miss the trip to St James' Park while Dele Alli continues to recover from a hamstring injury and is also a major doubt. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

Premier League Once rivals, now a huge chasm stands between Arsenal and Liverpool 2 HOURS AGO