CAS to hear FA's appeal against FIFA in June

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The English Football Association's appeal against world soccer body FIFA in relation to a 2019 Chelsea transfer ban and fine will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on June 26.

The FA was fined 510,000 Swiss Francs ($524,637), later reduced to 350,000, last year for a breach of the rules involving the international transfer and first registration of minors.

Premier League Chelsea were handed a two-window ban at the time but the CAS halved that on appeal in December and also reduced their fine.

FIFA had declared Chelsea in breach of the regulations in the case of 29 players after a lengthy investigation into registration at academy level.

The arbitrator found only "about a third of the violations" declared by FIFA and said many were not as serious as maintained. ($1 = 0.9721 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

