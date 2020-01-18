Casemiro at the double as Real see off Sevilla

The Brazilian broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with an ice-cool dinked finish after a backheel from Serbian forward Luka Jovic released him in the area.

But Sevilla levelled in the 64th with a bending strike from Dutch striker Luuk de Jong.

Casemiro dragged Real back in front moments later with a towering header, taking his side first in the standings on 43 points after 20 games, three ahead of champions Barcelona who host Granada on Sunday.

Sevilla thought they had taken the lead around the half hour mark when De Jong scored from a corner, but the goal was ruled out by the referee after an on-screen VAR review for a challenge from midfielder Nemanja Gudelj on Real defender Eder Militao. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)