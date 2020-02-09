Cavani finally on target as PSG tame Lyon

Uruguay striker Cavani struck his first goal in almost six months after being barely used on his return from injury. His goal completed the win to put PSG on 61 points from 24 games.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who also scored through Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and a Fernando Marcal own goal, lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by 12 points.

Lyon, who hit back with goals by Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele, are in ninth place on 33 points, eight behind Stade Rennais who hold the last Champions League qualifying spot. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)