Celebrations gone wrong put Dutch star at risk

Martens, who was named player of the year by FIFA in 2017 when the Dutch won the European Championship, sat out training on Friday for a second successive day with a painful foot after team mate Jill Roord jumped on it when they were celebrating.

The 26-year-old Martens had a largely quiet tournament before bursting into the limelight on Tuesday with both goals, the second from the penalty spot, as the Dutch edged the 2011 World Cup winners 2-1 at Rennes.

But her chances of playing against Italy looked bleak after she was unable to train again on Friday, just hours after telling reporters she was confident of playing. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)