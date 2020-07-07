Football

Celta and Atletico share spoils

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

VIGO, Spain, July 7 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid dropped points for the third time since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage as they drew 1-1 away to struggling Celta Vigo in La Liga on Tuesday.

Striker Alvaro Morata got the visitors off to the perfect start by tapping an Angel Correa cross into an empty net in the opening minute but Celta's Fran Beltran levelled early in the second half on the volley.

Atleti are third in the standings on 63 points after 35 games and the draw edged them closer to securing a top-four finish as they moved nine above fifth-placed Villarreal, who are in action away to Getafe on Wednesday.

Transfers

John Stones may be sold to Everton, Arsenal or Spurs - Paper Round

AN HOUR AGO

Celta meanwhile nudged a step closer towards guaranteeing survival in the top flight as they moved on to 36 points in 15th, seven above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Milan hit back with three goals in five minutes to floor Juve

AN HOUR AGO
Football

MLS dealt another blow as more players opt out of season restart

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On