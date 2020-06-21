Football

Celta hammer Alaves 6-0 to ease relegation fears

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 21 (Reuters) - Celta Vigo thrashed Alaves 6-0 on Sunday to pull clear of the relegation zone, making the most of the visiting side having a player sent off in the first half.

Jeison Murillo headed Celta in front in the 14th minute from a corner before their leading scorer Iago Aspas scored from the penalty spot, making amends for spurning a spot kick in the 0-0 draw at Real Valladolid in mid-week.

Things got worse for Alaves when Martin Aguirregabiria was shown a straight red card in the 27th minute and Celta twisted the knife further into the visitors as Rafinha scored twice in the space of two minutes before the break to make it 4-0.

Football

Premier League Top Scorers

AN HOUR AGO

Nolito enjoyed an ideal return in his first match back for Celta after signing from Sevilla in mid-week by scoring from the penalty spot soon after coming on as a substitute then laid on a pass for Santi Mina to complete the rout in the 86th.

Celta were hovering one point above the relegation zone before kick off but the win took them up to 16th on 30 points, four ahead of 18th-placed Real Mallorca with eight games left. Alaves are 13th on 35.

Later on Sunday, Valencia host Osasuna needing a win to kick-start their bid to get back into the top-four while Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad with a chance to go top of the standings. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Premier League Standings

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League Results

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League Top Scorers

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League Standings

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Premier League Results

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'It's all our fault' - Mikel Arteta after Arsenal lose at Brighton

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

00:00:48
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Champion of Champions

Robertson rallies to beat O’Sullivan in decider and reach Champion of Champions final

08/11/2019 AT 22:10
World Championships

Cummings withdraws from worlds after road race omission

14/09/2017 AT 11:50
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
World Championships

Usain Bolt 'confident and ready' ahead of London farewell

01/08/2017 AT 18:57
View more

What's On

Previous articlePremier League Results
Next articlePremier League Standings