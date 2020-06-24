Celta take another step towards safety with win at Sociedad

June 24 (Reuters) - Celta Vigo beat Champions League-chasing Real Sociedad 1-0 away from home on Wednesday as they continued to steer themselves away from La Liga's relegation zone.

Celta's talismanic forward Iago Aspas scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime after being felled in the area by Diego Llorente, who also gave away a spot-kick in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The penalty was Celta's only shot on target in the 90 minutes and they spent the second half sitting back and defending their lead, with Colombian defender Jeison Murillo producing an outstanding display to help shut out the hosts.

The victory followed Sunday's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves and took Celta, who are 16th, seven points clear of the relegation zone. Sociedad's top-four hopes meanwhile are fading fast as they sit in seventh, six behind fourth-placed Sevilla. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

