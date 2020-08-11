Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed after quarantine breaches

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership matches have been postponed after their players broke quarantine rules, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Tuesday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli played in a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after returning from Spain - where he had travelled without informing the club.

"These matches have been postponed in light of ongoing restrictions in Aberdeen and today’s news of a breach of government public health guidance and football protocols involving the Celtic FC player, Boli Bolingoli," the SPFL said in a statement.

"During further discussions today with the minister and government advisers, the JRG has offered to work on a range of measures – which will involve the whole of professional football in Scotland - to underpin a commitment to raising public health awareness and reaffirm the collective responsibility of the national game," added the statement.

