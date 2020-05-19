Football

Celtic fully deserved to be champions, says Lennon

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 19 (Reuters) - Celtic fully deserved to be crowned Scottish Premiership winners for their consistency during a season cut short by the COVID-19 crisis, manager Neil Lennon has said.

Celtic were declared champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign on Monday after the season was ended early because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. They were 13 points ahead of Rangers, who had played a game less.

"Of course it's fully deserved," Lennon told the BBC. "We won 26 out of 30 games, scored 89 goals, we were absolutely rampant throughout the season.

Football

Bundesliga to remind players about rules after Hertha goal celebrations

AN HOUR AGO

"We were so consistent, played brilliant football. Even at the turn of the year when questions were being asked, they found the answers and smashed the second half of the season. As a squad they've been magnificent."

Celtic won nine consecutive league trophies from 1965-1974, a feat matched by Rangers from 1989-1997 and Lennon said his team was primed for another title tilt next season.

"Even when I took over and we got to eight, people were talking about 10," added Lennon, who took the reins at Celtic for a second time and was confirmed as permanent boss in May last year.

"We can go for 10 now, because I know that's been on the tip of a lot of our supporters' tongues." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Brazil champions Flamengo return to training

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League to use inspectors to enforce training rules

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bundesliga to remind players about rules after Hertha goal celebrations

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Brazil champions Flamengo return to training

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League to use inspectors to enforce training rules

7 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League clubs warned fans could not return for a year – Paper Round

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Rondos are back as Barca return to group trainings

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Hazard admits fitness lacking but Belgian 'very happy' to be back training

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sterling: Weeks of training needed before restart

00:01:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBundesliga to remind players about rules after Hertha goal celebrations
Next articleAfter hitting the wall, Kaino wants to hit the ground running