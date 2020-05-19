Celtic fully deserved to be champions, says Lennon

May 19 (Reuters) - Celtic fully deserved to be crowned Scottish Premiership winners for their consistency during a season cut short by the COVID-19 crisis, manager Neil Lennon has said.

Celtic were declared champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign on Monday after the season was ended early because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. They were 13 points ahead of Rangers, who had played a game less.

"Of course it's fully deserved," Lennon told the BBC. "We won 26 out of 30 games, scored 89 goals, we were absolutely rampant throughout the season.

"We were so consistent, played brilliant football. Even at the turn of the year when questions were being asked, they found the answers and smashed the second half of the season. As a squad they've been magnificent."

Celtic won nine consecutive league trophies from 1965-1974, a feat matched by Rangers from 1989-1997 and Lennon said his team was primed for another title tilt next season.

"Even when I took over and we got to eight, people were talking about 10," added Lennon, who took the reins at Celtic for a second time and was confirmed as permanent boss in May last year.

"We can go for 10 now, because I know that's been on the tip of a lot of our supporters' tongues." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

