Celtic named champions as Scottish season ends due to COVID-19 pandemic

May 18 (Reuters) - Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/ladbrokes-premiership-and-spfl-season-201920-cur.
"The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect," the league said.
"The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship."
Football
CELTIC DECLARED CHAMPIONS AS SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP SEASON CURTAILED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC - LEAGUE
AN HOUR AGO
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Scottish Premiership
Celtic declared champions as Scottish Premiership season abandoned
2 HOURS AGO
Football
Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner lost £5 million at poker as a 19-year-old
2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics