Football

Celtic named champions as Scottish season ends due to COVID-19 pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

May 18 (Reuters) - Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/ladbrokes-premiership-and-spfl-season-201920-cur.

"The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect," the league said.

"The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship."

Football

CELTIC DECLARED CHAMPIONS AS SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP SEASON CURTAILED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC - LEAGUE

AN HOUR AGO

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Scottish Premiership

Celtic declared champions as Scottish Premiership season abandoned

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner lost £5 million at poker as a 19-year-old

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Scottish Premiership

Celtic declared champions as Scottish Premiership season abandoned

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner lost £5 million at poker as a 19-year-old

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

The Eurosport Cup: Vote for the greatest goalkeeper ever

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

00:01:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

YESTERDAY AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

15/05/2020 AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Forget Sancho, Man Utd chase 'heir to Ronaldo' – Euro Papers

21/04/2020 AT 10:47
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCeltic declared champions as Scottish Premiership season abandoned
Next articleMarkram stakes claim for South Africa test captaincy