Cesar Azpilicueta has slammed the "crazy" football schedule ahead of the World Cup in November, and has revealed talks with FIFA over fitness fears.

The Chelsea captain has admitted players are struggling to commit to club football as fixtures are crammed into the schedule, with the prestigious tournament less than a month away.

Chelsea, who have played seven games in 21 days, have already lost established international players Reece James (England), and N'Golo Kante (France) to injuries, with the pair both likely to miss the World Cup.

“It's difficult and it's sad because as players you want to go to the World Cup, but we have this schedule where we have to play for our club and do our best,” said Azpilicueta.

“We are fighting a lot for player welfare because the schedule is crazy.

“Sometimes we have to consider everything and I think we are in conversations with FIFA. It's difficult because I understand that the fans want to see football.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea wears a Rainbow coloured armband in support of the Rainbow Laces campaign during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 22, 2022 in London, Image credit: Eurosport

According to the 33-year-old, players are in conversations with FIFA over player welfare concerns, specifically over fitness.

Chelsea are scheduled to play another six games in 19 days before the Premier League pauses ahead of the World Cup on November 20.

“We have five subs now but we have in our team a couple of injuries that make it more difficult to rotate," added Azpilicueta.

“We are playing every few days, but it's how it is and we have to step up.”

Azpilicueta played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are back in action on Tuesday evening when they face Salzburg in the Champions League.

