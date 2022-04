Football

Cesar Azpilicueta on Chelsea reaching FA Cup final: 'We have a second chance to beat Liverpool'

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the FA Cup final following a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace courtesy of second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount on Sunday. The game will be a repeat of the League Cup final in February which Liverpool won on penalties.

00:01:11, an hour ago