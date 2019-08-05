Mignolet was part of the Liverpool squad that claimed the Champions League crown last season and ends a six-year spell at Anfield in which he made more than 200 appearances in all competitions.

After 22 appearances in all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign, the 31-year-old was restricted to only two games last season having fallen behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order.

Brugge had announced on Sunday that Belgium international Mignolet agreed a five-year deal, while British media said the transfer fee was in the range of £7 million.

“If you were to ask me to write a list of the most standout professionals I’ve worked with in the game – in a career of well over 30 years – Simon Mignolet would be competing for the number one spot,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

“The respect he commands in our dressing room is unrivalled. An outstanding athlete, an outstanding person, and an international-class ‘keeper.

“The truth is I don’t want Simon to leave – why would I? He’s a ‘keeper good enough to start for all the teams in the Premier League."

Mignolet began his career at Belgian side STVV and switched to Sunderland in 2010 before earning a move to Liverpool three years later.