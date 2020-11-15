Bruno Henrique gave Flamengo the lead right on half time after running on to a sumptuous pass from Thiago Maia but Ze Roberto took advantage of poor defending to equalise for the visitors on the hour mark.
Atletico beat Flamengo 3-0 in the opening match of the season but they are currently just three points above the relegation zone and without a win in their last six games.
With title rivals Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paulo both winning, Flamengo drop into fourth place with 36 points, two behind leaders Atletico, who have played a game less.
Atletico Goianense are in 14th spot in the 20-team table with 24 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill)
