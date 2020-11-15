Bruno Henrique gave Flamengo the lead right on half time after running on to a sumptuous pass from Thiago Maia but Ze Roberto took advantage of poor defending to equalise for the visitors on the hour mark.

Atletico beat Flamengo 3-0 in the opening match of the season but they are currently just three points above the relegation zone and without a win in their last six games.

Football Atletico return to top spot with late win over Corinthians 3 HOURS AGO

With title rivals Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paulo both winning, Flamengo drop into fourth place with 36 points, two behind leaders Atletico, who have played a game less.

Atletico Goianense are in 14th spot in the 20-team table with 24 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Football Gremio score four in 4-2 drubbing of Ceara 3 HOURS AGO