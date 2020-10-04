Pedro opened the scoring after 56 minutes and Bruno Henrique doubled Flamengo’s lead from the penalty spot three minutes later.
Although Renato Kayzer pulled one back for the visitors with a 67th-minute header, Everton Ribeiro restored Flamengo’s two-goal cushion 10 minutes later.
The win took champions Flamengo into fourth place in the Serie A table with 21 points.
Atletico are seven points behind in 11th spot.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
