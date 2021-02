Football

Champions League - '90 mins left and I trust my team' - Diego Simeone after Atletico loss to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone said, 'there are still 90 minutes to play and I trust my team,' after his side were beaten by Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. Olivier Giroud's spectacular goal - awarded after a lengthy video review - gave Chelsea the win.

