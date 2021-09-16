Football

Champions League - 'A bit of a rollercoaster' - Jordan Henderson on Liverpool's win over AC Milan

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson: "It was a good game, you know, it was a bit of a rollercoaster, and I'm sure it was very good to watch as a neutral. So it was nice to have fans back, a European night at Anfield. Yeah, amazing game in the end. I thought for the majority of the game, I thought (our) performance level was really good. And obviously we had a spell towards the end of the first half."

00:01:21, an hour ago