Champions League and Europa League draws LIVE

Follow live updates from the Champions League and Europa League draws from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw begins at 11:00 UK time.

11:20 - Here we go!

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti is here and the draw is upon us. Paulo Sousa is here to help out.

Don't forget, seedings and country protection are removed at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, meaning any side can draw any side from here on.

11:15 - Technical problems already!

Both representatives from Real Madrid and Atletico suffered technical problems and we could not hear what they had to say! The new world is not so smooth! Tune in to Eurosport to see presenter Pedro Pinto try his best to mask the difficulties!

11:10 - Giorgio Chiellini reveals coronavirus training schedule

"It was not so easy staying in shape, especially for the older players like me. I woke up early in the morning to train for two hours, then real training started, training behind my daughter. We are so happy to be back, playing in our league, and looking forward to starting the Champions League again."

11:05 - Even the draw is socially distanced

Club representatives cannot be present in Nyon due to coronavirus restrictions, but someone from each club can join in via video link. We will still hear their reaction, as the draw is made.

11:00 - Champions League last 16 - who is through?

The following teams are through after completing their last-16 ties before coronavirus forced the postponement of matches.

Atalanta (def. Valencia)

Atletico Madrid (def. Liverpool)

RB Leipzig (def. Tottenham)

Paris Saint-Germain (def. Borussia Dortmund)

These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Lyon 1-0 Juventus

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

10:55 - Champions League dates for your diary

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8 - these will be played at the home grounds as before, behind closed doors.

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

Champions League final: August 23 (Lisbon)

10:50 - Where are we at with PL teams?

Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy celebrate in the Bernabeu Image credit: Getty Images

Chelsea and Manchester City still have second leg matches to play, although Chelsea will need to pull off a remarkable comeback as they trail Bayern Munich 3-0. City, however, hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid after the first leg in the Bernabeu.

In the Europa League, Wolves are in a good position to progress through to the quarter-finals as they are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos after the first leg which was played in Greece.

Manchester United, barring a miracle from Austrian club LASK, will progress as they have a 5-0 lead from the first leg.

10:45 - Welcome - draw time!

Hello and welcome to the Champions League and Europa League draws live! So what happens now, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?

Firstly, there are round of 16 second legs to be played, but the path to the final for each team, in both competitions, will be decided this morning.

This season's Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August, with the Europa League taking the same format, in Germany.

All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

Where can I watch?

The Champions League and Europa League draws will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Check here for TV listings, or alternatively here for details on how to stream the event live via the Eurosport Player.

The Champions League draw starts at 11:00 on Eurosport and Eurosport Player and is expected to conclude at 11:20.

The Europa League draw will follow at 12:00 again on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

