Champions League draw: Man City to face Lyon or Juventus if they beat Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League Ambassador Paulo Sousa draws out the card of Real Madrid/Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Quarter-final, Semi-final and Final draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football on July 10, 2020

Manchester City will face either Juventus or Lyon if they manage to overcome Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig will take on Atletico Madrid while Atalanta will face Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea face an uphill task to make the quarter-final stage but Napoli or Barcelona await at the quarter-final stage.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Football Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw 22 MINUTES AGO

QF1: Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

QF2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

QF3: Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

QF4: Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

QF1 v QF3

QF2 v QF4

Before City or Chelsea can consider ties with Lyon or Juventus and Napoli or Barcelona respectively they will have to negotiate last-16 second-leg matches against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich first.

Chelsea, currently 3-0 down against Bayern after the first leg at Stamford Bridge, will need a remarkable comeback if Frank Lampard is to progress to the quarter-final of Europe's premier competition at the first attempt. City, meanwhile, hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid following the first leg at the Bernabeu.

All of the quarter and semi-final matches will be one-off matches.

Champions League last 16 - the current situation

The following teams are through after completing their last-16 ties before coronavirus forced the postponement of matches.

Atalanta (def. Valencia)

Atletico Madrid (def. Liverpool)

RB Leipzig (def. Tottenham)

Paris Saint-Germain (def. Borussia Dortmund)

These ties still have a second leg to play. Below are the results from the opening clashes:

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Lyon 1-0 Juventus

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Champions League dates for your diary

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8 - these will be played at the home grounds as before, behind closed doors.

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

Champions League final: August 23 (Lisbon)

Football Barcelona or Napoli await Bayern if no upset against Chelsea AN HOUR AGO