Football

Champions League draw takes place in Istanbul with Erling Haaland set to face old club Borussia Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski will make an immediate return to his former club Bayern Munich after his new side Barcelona were paired with the German champions in the group stage of the Champions League on Thursday. The draw will also see striker Erling Haaland take on his old team-mates at Borussia Dortmund with his new club Manchester City.

00:01:57, 15 minutes ago