Football

'Champions League exit affected us' - Xavi Hernandez on Barcelona's last-gasp win over Valencia

Xavi on Barcelona: "I am happy. I think we deserved the win today. Winning in Valencia is not easy so we need to celebrate. If Barcelona wins everybody celebrates and if you lose everybody is worried. So there is a lot of pressure. But I am fine. I keep working and if today the game had ended in a draw I would have kept on working."

00:01:08, 33 minutes ago