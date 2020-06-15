Football

Champions League 'Final Eight' set to be held in Lisbon - source

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, June 15 (Reuters) - UEFA are set to complete the Champions League with a 'Final Eight' tournament held over 10 days in Lisbon, according to a plan which will be presented to their executive committee for ratification on Wednesday.

A source with knowledge of discussions between clubs and European soccer's governing body told Reuters that the proposal is expected to be agreed upon after a consensus was reached on Monday.

Football

Qatar dedicates new stadium to COVID-19 frontline workers

AN HOUR AGO

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the plan the competition, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume with the second-leg of remaining last 16 games played at the scheduled venues.

Then from Aug. 10, the single leg quarter-final games will be played in Lisbon with the semi-finals on Aug. 18 and 19 and the final on Aug. 23 in the Portuguese capital.

The plan allows for a quicker completion of the season than the traditional two-legged home and away format.

The games are expected to be played behind closed-doors but UEFA is understood to have left the door open for possible changes should public health conditions allow.

Istanbul was due to host the 2020 final but will now, instead be the venue for the 2021 edition, with all other scheduled hosts moving back a year.

A similar format will be used to decide the Europa League competition at German venues.

The remaining last 16 games will be held at neutral venues in Germany with the 'Final Eight' held in Duisburg, Duesseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne.

The traditional opener to the European season, the UEFA Super Cup, is expected to be held in Budapest on Sept. 24. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football

REFILE-FACTBOX-Soccer-What has changed since the Bundesliga went behind closed doors?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Qatar dedicates new stadium to COVID-19 frontline workers

AN HOUR AGO
Football

REFILE-FACTBOX-Soccer-What has changed since the Bundesliga went behind closed doors?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Five major Premier League stars who could move this summer

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleQatar dedicates new stadium to COVID-19 frontline workers
Next articleEntries open, supplementary regulations published for ERC Rally Liepaja