Football

Champions League - Hansi Flick and Bayern Munich ready to spring 'a little surprise' against PSG

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said on Monday that he intends to spring 'a little surprise' when his injury-hit team take on Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final in the French capital on Tuesday. PSG produced their own turn up when they came away from the Allianz Arena in last week's opener, a 3-2 victory, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.

00:00:53, 31 minutes ago