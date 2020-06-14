Football

Champions League hopefuls Real Sociedad held 1-1 by Osasuna

ByReuters
7 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

June 14 (Reuters) - Champions League hopefuls Real Sociedad were held to a 1-1 home draw by Osasuna on Sunday in their first game since La Liga resumed after a three-month hiatus amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal cancelled out Adrian Lopez's first-half penalty for the visitors to leave them fourth on 47 points from 28 games, one point ahead of fifth-placed Getafe who are chasing the last qualifying spot for next season's Champions League.

Getafe slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Granada on Friday, but Real failed to make the most of that slipup as they seemed to lack inspiration without fans creating an atmosphere, with all matches being played behind closed doors.

Liga

Signs of Benzema-Hazard partnership for Real Madrid finally justify Belgian's signing

2 HOURS AGO

The result left Osasuna in 11th place on 35 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

Real return with convincing win over Eibar

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Leverkusen hold on to fourth spot despite draw at Schalke

3 HOURS AGO
Football
