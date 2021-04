Football

Champions League - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool showing against Real Madrid: 'We were not good enough'

Jurgen Klopp admits his Liverpool side not well play well enough in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday. "If you want to go to the semi-finals and that's absolutely ok and fair, you have to deserve it with the performance you put on the pitch. And tonight we were not good enough to win this game."

00:00:19, 9 hours ago