Football

Champions League - 'Liverpool one of the best teams in world' - Porto boss Sergio Conceicao ahead of clash

Sergio Conceicao, FC Porto head coach: "We are facing an opponent who in certain phases of its game is one of the best teams in the world. I am not overstating Liverpool, this is honestly how I understand football. I do believe they are very good at what they do. It is a very aggressive team when it comes to pressing and recovering possession."

00:01:22, 12 minutes ago