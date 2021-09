Football

Champions League - 'More than worried, we are sad' - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid defeat to Sheriff

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid head coach: "More than worried, we are sad. The team played a complete match. We played with intensity, with a lot commitment. The small details in the first half in the middle and in the second half from a throw-in that was what cost us the game. Many small details cost us the game. There were moments where we had bad luck."

