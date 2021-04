Football

Champions League news - 'We have to chase Real Madrid' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool challenge

Jurgen Klopp said he doesn't hold on to any of the anger he felt following Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in 2018. The Reds face Madrid again on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In the 2018 final of the competition, Liverpool made a bright start in Kiev before Mo Salah was forced off injured following a robust challenge from Sergio Ramos.

00:00:45, 14 hours ago