Football

Champions League - 'Now it's the finals' - Pep Guardiola ready for Manchester City to clinch titles

Pep Guardiola insisted that it would be a "privilege" for Manchester City to play the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Budapest on Tuesday. Guardiola's men are also chasing silverware in the FA Cup and will play another quarter-final - against Everton - on Saturday. "Be calm, rest as much as possible, we don't have much time," admitted the City boss.

00:00:30, an hour ago