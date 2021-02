Football

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain a 'more complete team', says Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain are a ''more complete team'', as they were beaten 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick as PSG came from behind to rout Barcelona in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. Lionel Messi had put Barcelona in front by converting a first-half penalty but Mbappe led PSG’s comeback.

