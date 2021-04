Football

'Champions League race still wide open' - Jose Mourinho ahead of Tottenham v Everton clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said the race for the Champions League spots next season is "still open" - as his side prepare to face rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Friday. Spurs - in seventh - are one place and one point ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's men, with both sides needing a win on Friday to boost their flagging hopes of a top four place.

00:00:38, 2 hours ago