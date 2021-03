Football

Champions League reaction: 'Any questions?' - Porto press conference perhaps the shortest ever

After a thrilling qualification to UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao might have had one of the quickest news conferences of his career as no journalists showed up virtually to pose him questions. "Any questions? Those of you following us via Zoom, I would like you to pose your questions now. I can't see any requests."

00:00:49, 10 hours ago