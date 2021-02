Football

Champions League reaction - 'Bad performance' - Zinedine Zidane on Real Madrid's win over Atalanta

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane honestly admitted that his team produced a poor performance against 10-man Atalanta in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, but expressed his satisfaction for the good result. Real struggled to break down Atalanta before Ferland Mendy netted an 86th-minute winner to give the Spanish giant a 1-0 win.

