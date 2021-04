Football

Champions League reaction - Chelsea needed 'a bit of luck' to beat Porto 2-0 - Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admitted that Chelsea had needed "a bit of luck" to get a second goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Mason Mount gave the Blues the lead just after the half-hour mark in Seville, and his fellow England international Ben Chilwell added a second goal with five minutes to go.

