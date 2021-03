Football

Champions League reaction - 'Chelsea were better than us' - Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Reaction from Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone after his Spanish league leaders were eliminated by Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. Chelsea defeated Atletico 2-0 on the night at Stamford Bridge to complete a 3-0 win on aggregate. "Today they (Chelsea) were better than us, when a team is superior, there is nothing else to say."

00:00:22, 11 hours ago