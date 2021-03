Football

Champions League reaction - 'Hakim Ziyech needs to adapt' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea goalscorer

Reaction from Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after his Chelsea side eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in seven years with a 2-0 victory over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, completing a 3-0 win on aggregate. The win further builds on the momentum the London club has gained in the two months since Frank Lampard was fired.

00:00:46, 9 hours ago