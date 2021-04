Football

Champions League reaction - Hansi Flick 'considering future' after Bayern Munich lose out to PSG

Bayern Munich manager Hans-Dieter Flick spoke after his side lost on away goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. "I said as manager I always consider things in every situation. I think about how to improve the team and the club. To develop success is a constant process and there are things you have to do as manager."

00:00:52, 11 hours ago