Football

Champions League reaction - Hansi Flick on Bayern Munich defeat to PSG - 'We dominated the match'

Hansi Flick felt his Bayern Munich side dominated the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and were unlucky to lose 3-2. A second goal and fine performance from Kylian Mbappe ensured PSG will have the upper hand heading into next Tuesday's second leg in France.

00:00:47, an hour ago